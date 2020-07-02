In this Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 file photo, actor Johnny Depp arrives for the screening of the film Minamata during the 70th International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale in Berlin, Germany. A British judge on Thursday July 2, 2020, rejected an attempt by tabloid newspaper The Sun to quash a libel suit from Johnny Depp over an article claiming he abused ex-wife Amber Heard.