In this Jan. 13, 2019 file photo, Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. President Donald Trump targeted the couple following an MSNBC special on criminal justice reform which Legend appeared on. In a series of tweets late Sunday, Sept. 8 and early Monday, Sept. 9 Trump felt he wasn’t getting credit for a law he signed in late December that, among other things, reduces mandatory minimum sentences in some cases. Trump called Legend “boring” and said Teigen was “filthy mouthed.” He criticized them for not playing a role in the reform.