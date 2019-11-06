David Cassidy

This Aug. 8, 2009 file photo shows actor-singer David Cassidy, best known for his role as Keith Partridge on "The Partridge Family," in Pasadena, Calif. Two years after the death of Cassidy, the new owners of his Fort Lauderdale home plan to post a plaque honoring him. Thomas L. White, who co-own the home known as Casa de Mayan, says the tribute is meant to recognize Cassidy’s achievements as a singer, actor and horse racing enthusiast. 

 AP Photo/Dan Steinberg

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two years after the death of former teen idol David Cassidy, the new owners of his Fort Lauderdale home plan to post a plaque honoring him.

Thomas L. White, who co-own the home known as Casa de Mayan, says the tribute is meant to recognize Cassidy’s achievements as a singer, actor and horse racing enthusiast.

White tells the South Florida SunSentinel he knows Cassidy still has millions of fans because he hears from them all the time.

The plaque will be unveiled Nov. 21, the anniversary of Cassidy’s death from liver and kidney failure. It will be placed on the exterior wall and open to public viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.

Cassidy rose to fame as the star of “The Partridge Family” in the 1970s.

