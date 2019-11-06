This Aug. 8, 2009 file photo shows actor-singer David Cassidy, best known for his role as Keith Partridge on "The Partridge Family," in Pasadena, Calif. Two years after the death of Cassidy, the new owners of his Fort Lauderdale home plan to post a plaque honoring him. Thomas L. White, who co-own the home known as Casa de Mayan, says the tribute is meant to recognize Cassidy’s achievements as a singer, actor and horse racing enthusiast.