Megan Wollover, left, and Tracy Morgan arrive at the ESPY Awards on July 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Morgan and his wife of five years will part ways. The actor-comedian's representative said in an emailed statement Wednesday that Morgan and Wollover have filed for divorce. Morgan and Wollover married after the former "Saturday Night Live" cast member recovered from a 2014 highway crash in which a Wal-Mart truck slammed into the back of a limo Morgan was riding in.