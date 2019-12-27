ASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Employees at a record store in North Carolina say a mural of pop star Tina Turner has been defaced with a red swastika.

The mural is outside Static Age Records in downtown Asheville.

Store owner Jesse McSwain said someone unconnected to the store apparently covered the mural in a black sheet before he could address the situation. Static Age called police and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

McSwain said that his store is “a widely inclusive, safe space” and that “hate speech will get you out the door.”

The record store uses its pulldown storefront to honor music legends. They have included Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Lemmy from Motörhead and Lou Reed. Turner’s mural was based on her character in the film “Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome.”

Tags

In other news

Home for the holidays: Prince Philip leaves hospital

Home for the holidays: Prince Philip leaves hospital

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip was discharged from a London hospital Tuesday and immediately taken by helicopter to join other senior royals at Queen Elizabeth II’s rural retreat in time for a traditional family Christmas.

30-plus years of ‘Garfield’ comic strips to sell at auction

30-plus years of ‘Garfield’ comic strips to sell at auction

DALLAS (AP) — Cartoonist Jim Davis is offering up more than 11,000 “Garfield” comic strips hand-drawn on paper in an auction that will stretch into the coming years, with at least a couple of strips featuring the always-hungry orange cat with a sardonic sense of humor available weekly.

Breakthrough Entertainer: Ferreira’s 2019 has been surreal

Breakthrough Entertainer: Ferreira’s 2019 has been surreal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barbie Ferreira has been hearing countless variations on the word “breakthrough” applied to her role in HBO’s groundbreaking teen drama “Euphoria” ever since the series debuted over the summer. But the actress clearly isn’t tired of them.