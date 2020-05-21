In this Aug. 13, 2017 file photo, Roger Daltrey of The Who performs at the 2017 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. Daltrey is concerned that the coronavirus pandemic will have a devastating effect on teens with cancer. The Who frontman, along with bandmate Pete Townsend, started the Teen Cancer America foundation in 2012 to deal with the specific needs of teenage cancer patients. But funding depends on live performances, and with venues closed and touring postponed, the organization could be in trouble.