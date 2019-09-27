In this Aug. 13, 2017 file photo, Roger Daltrey of The Who performs at the 2017 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. The Who cut short a Houston concert on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, after lead singer Daltrey lost his voice midway through the event. The 75-year-old Daltrey and 74-year-old Townsend are the last original members with the band, which formed 55 years ago.