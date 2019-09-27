The Who

In this Aug. 13, 2017 file photo, Roger Daltrey of The Who performs at the 2017 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. The Who cut short a Houston concert on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, after lead singer Daltrey lost his voice midway through the event. The 75-year-old Daltrey and 74-year-old Townsend are the last original members with the band, which formed 55 years ago. 

 Amy Harris/Invision/AP

HOUSTON (AP) — The Who cut short a Houston concert after lead singer Roger Daltrey lost his voice midway through the event.

The legendary British rock group was eight songs into the Wednesday night concert when Daltrey told the audience, “I think I should quit while I’m ahead.” Lead guitarist Pete Townsend apologized, saying Daltrey “cannot actually speak now.” He promised the crowd that the band would honor their tickets at a make-good concert still to be scheduled.

The band also has postponed concerts scheduled for Friday in Dallas and Sunday in Denver.

The 75-year-old Daltrey and 74-year-old Townsend are the last original members with the band, which formed 55 years ago.

