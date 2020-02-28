Britain Royals

Britain's Prince Harry speaks with Jon Bon Jovi and members of the Invictus Games Choir during his visit Abbey Road Studios in London, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. They are recording a special single in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation. 

 Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry joined Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday as the singer recorded a charity single to support the foundation that oversees the Invictus Games — a multinational sports event for sick and injured servicemen.

The prince and the popstar greeted each other at the studio where the Beatles recorded a string of iconic albums.

Bon Jovi was re-recording his 2019 single “Unbroken’’ in aid of the foundation that oversees the sporting event founded by Harry. The song was created to shine a spotlight on veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The pair were seen in a recording booth wearing headphones. Bon Jovi had a guitar.

“We've been gargling next door, so we're ready to go,” Harry told an engineer.

The event is one of the last official engagements being undertaken by Prince Harry, who has announced he is stepping back from royal duties next month.

Tags

In other news

The prince and the pop star work on charity single in London

The prince and the pop star work on charity single in London

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry joined Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday as the singer recorded a charity single to support the foundation that oversees the Invictus Games — a multinational sports event for sick and injured servicemen.

Lawyers: New evidence backs Loughlin, Giannulli's innocence

Lawyers: New evidence backs Loughlin, Giannulli's innocence

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers for “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, said Wednesday that new evidence shows the couple is innocent of charges that they bribed their daughters' way into the University of Southern California.

B. Smith, model turned lifestyle guru, dead at 70

B. Smith, model turned lifestyle guru, dead at 70

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara “B.” Smith, one of the nation's top black models who went on to open restaurants, launch a successful home products line and write cookbooks, has died at her Long Island home at age 70 after battling early onset Alzheimer's disease.

Robbery looks unlikely as motive in rapper killing

Robbery looks unlikely as motive in rapper killing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The home-invasion death of rising rapper Pop Smoke in Los Angeles does not appear to be part of a robbery, police said Thursday, as detectives sought to identify the shooter and the music community mourned.