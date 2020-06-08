The Obamas deliver speeches during YouTube virtual ceremony

In this Oct. 31, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama appear at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. Obama said in a commencement speech Sunday, June 7, 2020, that the nationwide protests following the recent deaths of unarmed black women and men including George Floyd were fueled from "decades worth of anguish, frustration, over unequal treatment and a failure to perform police practices."