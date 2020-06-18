`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

In this March 24, 2014 file photo, actor Danny Masterson arrives at Youth for Human Rights International Celebrity Benefit in Los Angeles. Masterson, known for his roles in "That '70s Show" and "The Ranch," has been charged with raping three women, Los Angeles County District Attorney's officials announced Wednesday. The incidents occurred between 2001 and 2003, officials allege. Masterson's attorney Tom Mesereau said his client “is innocent, we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”