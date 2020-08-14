Nicholas Braun poses for a portrait to promote the film "Zola" during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 25, 2020, in Park City, Utah. Braun, who plays fan favorite Cousin Greg on HBO’s “Succession,” has created a song for the age of COVID. Called “Antibodies,” the song that Braun began writing as almost a joke pretty quickly caught the ear of Atlantic Records. The song and a now-viral music video was released under the label last week.