Steve Martin and Martin Short

In this June 8, 2017 file photo, Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short appear at the 45th AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute to Diane Keaton in Los Angeles. Steve Martin and Martin Short are taking their touring act to television with a new Hulu comedy. The untitled show about three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one was announced Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at a TV critics meeting. 

 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Steve Martin and Martin Short are taking their touring act to television with a new Hulu comedy.

The untitled show about three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one was announced Friday at a TV critics meeting.

Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace and Frankie”) co-created and will write the series for the streaming network. They will serve as executive producers, along with “This is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal and Short.

Martin and Short are currently touring in their comedy and musical show “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t.”

They previously toured in “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.” Those performances led to a Netflix special in 2018 that was nominated for an Emmy. Martin and Short first worked together in ”Three Amigos,” a 1986 western comedy.

Tags

In other news

Witherspoon, Washington team in front of and behind camera

Witherspoon, Washington team in front of and behind camera

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tired of others influencing her career choices, Reese Witherspoon launched her own production company eight years ago. She has been calling the shots on both sides of the camera ever since, often in collaboration with other high-profile actresses.

Cicely Tyson savors life, new OWN series at 95

Cicely Tyson savors life, new OWN series at 95

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Cicely Tyson doesn’t quibble with those who marvel at her long life and career, now in its eighth decade. The acclaimed actress said she doesn’t take her staying power for granted.