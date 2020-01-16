This May 22, 2018 file photo shows Stephen King at the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. King, a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, says he cares only about “quality," not “diversity” when deciding on awards. The best-selling author's comments came shortly after the announcement of this year's nominees for the Academy Awards, widely criticized for only choosing male directors and for an almost entirely white group of acting finalists. King wrote that he had been allowed to nominate people for best picture, best screenplay and best original screenplay, and that for him “the diversity issue _ as it applies to individual actors and directors, anyway _ did not come up.”