In this Oct. 24, 2016 file photo, Benedict Cumberbatch poses for photographers upon arrival at the launch event of the film "Doctor Strange" in London. Hollywood studios are shuffling more release dates as a result of the coronavirus, including “Doctor Strange 2” and the sequels to “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Into the Spider-Verse.” Late Friday, both Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Co. announced updated theatrical release schedules including some significant delays to some of their marquee superhero films. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will now open in 2022.