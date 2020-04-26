Superhero Release Dates

In this Oct. 24, 2016 file photo, Benedict Cumberbatch poses for photographers upon arrival at the launch event of the film "Doctor Strange" in London. Hollywood studios are shuffling more release dates as a result of the coronavirus, including “Doctor Strange 2” and the sequels to “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Into the Spider-Verse.” Late Friday, both Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Co. announced updated theatrical release schedules including some significant delays to some of their marquee superhero films. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will now open in 2022.

 Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood studios are shuffling more release dates as a result of the coronavirus, including sequels to “Doctor Strange," “Spider-Man: Far From Home" and “Into the Spider-Verse.”

Late Friday, both Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Co. announced updated theatrical release schedules that significantly delay some of their marquee superhero films.

Marvel's “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the sequel to the 2016 Benedict Cumberbatch film, has been pushed back from November 2021 to March 2022.

Sony said its live-action Spider-Man, the third in the Tom Holland series, is being delayed from July 2021 to November 2021. The animated “Spider-Verse” sequel is now dated for October 2022, back from its original April 2022 release.

Efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus have resulted in productions being shut down, which has caused a domino effect in the meticulously planned theatrical release calendar all the way into 2022.

But not all the changes announced Friday were delays. Disney said “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which will have Natalie Portman taking up the hammer, will be pushed up a week to Feb. 11, 2022.

Tags

In other news

Meghan’s privacy case against tabloid heard at UK Court

Meghan’s privacy case against tabloid heard at UK Court

LONDON (AP) — A preliminary hearing opened Friday at Britain’s High Court in the Duchess of Sussex’s legal action against a British newspaper that published what she describes as a “private and confidential” letter she wrote to her father.

Online conspiracy theorists twist singer’s COVID-19 death

Online conspiracy theorists twist singer’s COVID-19 death

CHICAGO (AP) — Conspiracy theorists are twisting facts online about country singer Joe Diffie’s death from COVID-19 complications in an effort to promote their claims that health officials are exaggerating the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitney Houston biopic in the works

Whitney Houston biopic in the works

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A feature film about Whitney Houston’s life is in the works from the screenwriter of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The biopic is being shepherded by the Whitney Houston Estate, music producer Clive Davis and Primary Wave Music, the partners said Wednesday.