Someone illegally shot Luke Bryan’s red stag

In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. A Tennessee wildlife official says a nonnative red stag that was shot and killed last week belonged to the country music singer. Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Barry Cross told The Tennessean investigators think the deer was shot from the road onto Bryan's private property near Columbia between Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Friday, Dec. 6.