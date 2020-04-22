Soap star Benard says quarantine hard on his mental health

This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Maurice Benard in the press room with the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "General Hospital" at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Benard was supposed to devote time in April to traveling and promoting his new best-selling book, “Nothing General About It: How Love (And Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital." Those plans changed thanks to the breakout of COVID-19. Benard, who is bipolar, says being in quarantine can affect people with mental illness because their routine is affected. The Daytime Emmy Award winner says he's experienced anxiety from being stuck at home.