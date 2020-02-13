In this Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 file photo, Snoop Dogg arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Irishman," at the TCL Chinese Theatre. On Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, the CBS News chief called threats against journalist Gayle King “reprehensible” as backlash grew against rapper Snoop Dogg and others critical of King for an interview where she asked about a sexual assault charge against the late Kobe Bryant.