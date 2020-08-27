This Aug. 21, 2019 file photo shows Orlando Bloom, right, a cast member in the Amazon Prime Video series "Carnival Row," with singer Katy Perry, at the premiere of the series in Los Angeles. Perry has given birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. The pop superstar and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, got UNICEF to announce the news on its Instagram account. Both Perry and Bloom are goodwill ambassadors for the United Nations agency that helps children.