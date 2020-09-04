Blanco Brown

Blanco Brown performs "The Git Up" at the Teen Choice Awards in Hermosa Beach, Calif. on Aug. 11, 2019. Brown is in intensive care after suffering significant injuries in a head-on vehicle collision near Atlanta. A statement from his record label, BBR Music Group, said the writer and producer was injured Monday night and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery. 

 Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — “The Git Up” singer Blanco Brown is in intensive care after suffering significant injuries in a head-on vehicle collision near Atlanta.

A statement from his record label, BBR Music Group, said the writer and producer was injured Monday night and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery. Additional surgeries are expected and his family asks for prayers.

Brown’s combination of country and trap music, which often relies heavily on 808 bass drum sounds and hi-hat cymbals, went viral on the app TikTok, where people recreated his dance moves or added their own dances and tagged it to #TheGitUpChallenge.

The song spent 12 weeks atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and reached No. 14 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart. He released his BBR Music Group debut album “Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs” last year.

Tags

In other news

Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd wins top award

Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd wins top award

NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga cleaned house at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, while The Weeknd took home the top prize — and both pop stars sent important messages to viewers about the current state of the world: “Wear a mask” and “Justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor.”

Chadwick Boseman, who embodied Black icons, dies of cancer

Chadwick Boseman, who embodied Black icons, dies of cancer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — First Chadwick Boseman slipped on the cleats of Jackie Robinson, then the Godfather of Soul’s dancing shoes, portraying both Black American icons with a searing intensity that commanded respect. When the former playwright suited up as Black Panther, he brought cool intelle…