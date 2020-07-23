This combination photo shows Demi Lovato arrives at the West Coast debut of 29rooms at ROW DTLA in Los Angeles on Dec. 6, 2017, left, and actor-singer and Max Ehrich arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in Los Angeles on June 28, 2017. The couple made their engagement announcement on Instagram on Thursday, both posting a photo of themselves kissing on the beach. Lovato also posted a picture of her new ring.