In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, Calif. Doherty is battling a recurrence of breast cancer that has progressed to stage four, telling fans “it's a bitter pill to swallow.” Doherty, 48, has been working on a reboot of "BH90210" and kept the diagnosis mostly secret. "People with stage four can work too. Our life doesn't end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do," she said.