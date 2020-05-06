In this Jan 11, 2020 file photo, Selena Gomez attends the premiere of "Dolittle" in Los Angeles. Gomez will put her quarantine cooking skills on display in a 10-episode series for the upcoming streaming service HBO Max. The actress and singer also will be an executive producer on the untitled project. Gomez, who's been spending more time cooking during the coronavirus pandemic, says she always been vocal about her love of food. HBO Max said Tuesday that she will be joined remotely by a different chef in each recipe to cook and chat about kitchen tips.