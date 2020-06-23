In this March 3, 2018 file photo, actress Sarah Ramos arrives at the 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Ramos has recreated other notable scenes from TV and film and aims to post one a week online during the downtime caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. She calls them quarantscenes. Sometimes a friend such as Dylan O'Brien, Aubrey Plaza or Elle Fanning appear, but Ramos usually acts out all the parts herself.