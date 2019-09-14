This Feb. 20, 2019, file photo shows singer Sam Smith posing for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards in London. The Oscar-winning pop star has declared his pronouns “they/them” on social media after coming out as non-binary in his “lifetime of being at war with my gender.” The English “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer said Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, he’s decided to “embrace myself for who I am, inside and out ...”