Potter at Home

This Dec. 11, 2019 file photo shows J.K. Rowling, author of the "Harry Potter" book series, at the premiere of "Finding the Way Home" in New York. The author has launched an online initiative, www.harrypotterathome.com, which features quizzes, games and other activities. For the month of April, Rowling also has partnered with the audio publisher-distributor Audible and the library e-book supplier OverDrive for free audio and digital editions of the first Potter book, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.” The U.S. edition is called “Harry Potter's and the Sorcerer's Stone”. 

 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — J.K. Rowling is hoping a dash of Harry Potter will help families confined to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The author has launched an online initiative, www.harrypotterathome.com, which features quizzes, games and other activities. For the month of April, Rowling also has partnered with the audio publisher-distributor Audible and the library e-book supplier OverDrive for free audio and digital editions of the first Potter book, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” (The U.S. edition is called “Harry Potter’s and the Sorcerer’s Stone”).

Rowling’s British and American print publishers, Bloomsbury and Scholastic, will contribute materials to the Potter web site and to their own web sites.

“The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children’s lives as normal and happy as possible while we’re all on lockdown deserve a bit of magic,” Rowling said in a statement Wednesday. “I hope these initiatives will give children and even adults a happy distraction during their enforced stay-at-home time.”

Tags

In other news

Caylee Hammack’s band went from concerts to mowing lawns

Caylee Hammack’s band went from concerts to mowing lawns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Caylee Hammack and her band are facing months without income after the concert industry came to a halt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. So they put down their guitars and started pushing lawnmowers.

Brandy Clark’s breakup record allows creative freedom

Brandy Clark’s breakup record allows creative freedom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When singer-songwriter Brandy Clark went into the studio to record her next album, many of her songs reflected on the breakup of a 15-year relationship. But musically, she was also divorcing herself of the notion that she was just a country singer.