In this July 29, 2019, file photo, Rosanne Cash, a participant in the upcoming PBS documentary series "Country Music," answers a reporter's question during a panel discussion during the 2019 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cash's latest honor is a medal previously awarded to Toni Morrison, Stephen Sondheim and Georgia O'Keeffe among others. The singer-songwriter is this year's winner of the Edward MacDowell Medal, presented by the MacDowell artist colony, which announced the prize Sunday, May 17, 2020.