In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, British singer Rod Stewart poses for the media after an interview with The Associated Press at a hotel in London. Stewart, known for decades as a consummate crooner, rocker, fashion plate and tongue-in-cheek sex symbol, is adding a new element to his image: serious model railroad builder. The one time front man of The Faces who has hits dating back to the 1960s has put the finishing touch on a 23-year project that has landed him on the cover of Railway Modeller magazine, a far cry from Rolling Stone, whose cover he has graced many times.