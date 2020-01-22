This June 11, 2018 file photo shows musician Ozzy Osbourne, left, and his wife Sharon Osbourne at the Metal Hammer Golden God awards in London. The 71-year-old Grammy winner and former vocalist for the metal band Black Sabbath said during an interview on “Good Morning America” that aired Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, that he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement. The diagnosis came after a fall last year.