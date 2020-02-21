Robbery looks unlikely as motive in rapper killing

This aerial photo taken from video provided by Fox11 News KTTV-TV shows the Hollywood Hills home, center, where Pop Smoke, 20, was shot and killed early Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. Republic Records says in a statement that the label is devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of the rapper. The shooting occurred before dawn Wednesday. Public listings show that the home which is a rental is owned by Edwin Arroyave and his wife Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of singer John Mellencamp and star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."