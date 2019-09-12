This March 9, 2017, file photo shows celebrated chef Thomas Keller in the kitchen of his French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, Calif. A California judge is ordering a retrial in the pregnancy discrimination case brought against the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group. The celebrated chef and his acclaimed restaurants, Per Se in New York and the French Laundry in California, were cleared of wrongdoing by a jury in a June trial, which the plaintiff Vanessa Scott-Allen then appealed. The San Francisco Chronicle reports Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, that Napa County Superior Court judge Victoria Wood agreed with Scott-Allen's argument that there was not enough evidence to justify the verdict.