In this April 3, 2019, file photo, Alan Horn, chairman of The Walt Disney Studios, speaks underneath poster images for 20th Century Fox films during the Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Disney is dropping the word “Fox” from the movie studios it acquired as part of last year's $71 billion purchase of Fox's entertainment business, according to published reports. According to trade publication Variety, 20th Century Fox will become 20th Century Studios, while Fox Searchlight Pictures will be Searchlight Pictures. Disney will still run them as separate studios within the company.