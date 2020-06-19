In this July 9, 2019 file photo, Raven-Symone arrives at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles. The actor said online she was married this week to Miranda Maday, posting photos that showed the couple embracing. In another post, she offered thanks to those who helped with the wedding and to “those who understand why it was small during this time,” an apparent reference to the pandemic that has limited large gatherings.