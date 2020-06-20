In this Dec. 11, 2007 file photo, rapper Hurricane Chris, born Christopher Dooley Jr., performs during a taping of BET's "106 and Park" New Year's Eve show in New York. The rapper has been arrested on a murder charge in Louisiana. Shreveport Police say the rapper was arrested Friday, June 19, 2020, after an early-morning shooting at a gas station. In a news release, police say the rapper claimed self-defense after shooting a man he thought was trying to steal his car.