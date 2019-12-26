Rapper Detained

In this June 23, 2019 file photo, DaBaby performs "Sugar" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Grammy-nominated rapper “DaBaby” was detained in North Carolina hours after he gave away toys to children and shortly after his concert. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police issued citations to the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting and officer Monday, Dec. 23, news outlets reported. 

 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was handcuffed and cited on a misdemeanor marijuana charge in North Carolina hours after he performed a concert and gave away toys to children.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police issued citations to the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, on counts of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting an officer Monday night, according to a police statement.

The police statement said officers working outside the concert venue, Bojangles Arena, noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the van that brought Kirk there. Officers say they approached the vehicle and could see marijuana in plain view through the windows by using their flashlights.

The police statement said the marijuana in plain view gave them probable cause to take further action. Officers said they waited until after the concert and approached Kirk as he was exiting the venue around 11 p.m., but he walked away and refused to speak to them.

“Officers stated they detained Kirk in handcuffs and indicated they legally searched the vehicle,” the news release said. “Officers stated they located marijuana in the vehicle and Kirk was transported to another location for the safety and security of Kirk and the officers.”

Officers, who said they found less than a half-ounce (14 grams) of marijuana, took him to the sheriff’s department but decided ultimately to issue him citations and let him leave in lieu of making an arrest.

Kirk told reporters he believes officers unlawfully searched his car while he was on stage . Video obtained by WCNC-TV reportedly shows the rapper being detained in the parking lot. He says officers target him every time he comes to Charlotte.

“They follow me, they pull us over for no reason, they search our cars,” Kirk said.

The department said it has launched an internal affairs investigation to determine whether officers followed all department procedures.

Before the concert, Kirk gave toys to underprivileged children in Charlotte.

Tags

In other news

Home for the holidays: Prince Philip leaves hospital

Home for the holidays: Prince Philip leaves hospital

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip was discharged from a London hospital Tuesday and immediately taken by helicopter to join other senior royals at Queen Elizabeth II’s rural retreat in time for a traditional family Christmas.

30-plus years of ‘Garfield’ comic strips to sell at auction

30-plus years of ‘Garfield’ comic strips to sell at auction

DALLAS (AP) — Cartoonist Jim Davis is offering up more than 11,000 “Garfield” comic strips hand-drawn on paper in an auction that will stretch into the coming years, with at least a couple of strips featuring the always-hungry orange cat with a sardonic sense of humor available weekly.

Breakthrough Entertainer: Ferreira’s 2019 has been surreal

Breakthrough Entertainer: Ferreira’s 2019 has been surreal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barbie Ferreira has been hearing countless variations on the word “breakthrough” applied to her role in HBO’s groundbreaking teen drama “Euphoria” ever since the series debuted over the summer. But the actress clearly isn’t tired of them.