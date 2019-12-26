In this June 23, 2019 file photo, DaBaby performs "Sugar" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Grammy-nominated rapper “DaBaby” was detained in North Carolina hours after he gave away toys to children and shortly after his concert. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police issued citations to the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting and officer Monday, Dec. 23, news outlets reported.