In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, Rachel Bloom arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Pop TV has ordered a comedy pilot focused on the most irresponsible and lazy person getting impregnated by immaculate conception. "Mother Mary" co-stars Bloom, who won a Golden Globe for "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," which ended last spring after four seasons. She plays the mother of the Antichrist.