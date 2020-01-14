Rachel Bloom

In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, Rachel Bloom arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Pop TV has ordered a comedy pilot focused on the most irresponsible and lazy person getting impregnated by immaculate conception. "Mother Mary" co-stars Bloom, who won a Golden Globe for "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," which ended last spring after four seasons. She plays the mother of the Antichrist. 

 Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Pop TV has ordered a comedy pilot focused on the most irresponsible and lazy person getting impregnated by immaculate conception.

“Mother Mary” co-stars Rachel Bloom, who won a Golden Globe for “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” which ended last spring after four seasons. She plays the mother of the Antichrist.

Bloom also serves as an executive producer along with her husband, Dan Gregor, who is a writer on the pilot. The couple is expecting their first child.

Betsy Sodaro, who developed the character, stars as a reimagined version of Mary in the pilot that will shoot in February. Sodaro also works as a writer and an executive producer.

