In this Thursday June 20, 2019 file photo, Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips attends the third day of the annual Royal Ascot horse race meeting, which is traditionally known as Ladies Day, in Ascot, England. Peter Phillips, the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and his wife Autumn are divorcing after 12 years of marriage. The couple said in a statement Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020, that separation was sad but amicable.