In this video grab issued Thursday June 11, 2020, by Buckingham Palace, showing Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, as she takes part in a video conference call with the Princess Royal Princess Anne, and carers supported by the Carers Trust, on June 4, 2020. The monarch talked with four carers and the trust's chief executive Gareth Howells, on June 4 from Windsor Castle, during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. As part of Carers Week in the U.K., the 94-year-old monarch showed once again that she's adept at meeting the challenges posed by new technologies, taking part in her first public video conference call to chat to four carers about the challenges they face looking after someone close to them during the coronavirus pandemic.