In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo, Britain's Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Prince Harry has repaid $3.2 million in British taxpayers’ money that was used to renovate the home intended for him and his wife Meghan before they gave up royal duties. A spokesman on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 Harry has made a contribution to the Sovereign Grant, the public money that goes to the royal family.