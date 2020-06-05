In this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles greets members of the public as he leaves the RSC or Royal Shakespeare Company, in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, during his tour of Warwickshire and the West Midlands. Prince Charles in a interview with Sky News on Thursday June 4, 2020, said he missed giving his family members a hug during the long weeks of lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and also acknowledged that he had not seen his father, Prince Philip, for many weeks.