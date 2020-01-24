In this Feb. 12, 2018, file photo, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama stand on stage together as their official portraits are unveiled at a ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington. The portraits will begin a five-city national tour in Chicago in June 2021. The Art Institute of Chicago will host the portraits from June 18, 2021, to Aug. 15, 2021, the gallery announced Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.