In this Jan. 26, 2020 file photo, Ben Platt arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. On Monday, Feb. 3, Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals has announced Platt as their 2020 Man of the Year. Platt, 26, is the youngest recipient in the 54-year history of the award, handed out annually by the acting troupe that dates to the late 18th century.