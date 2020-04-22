In this Jan 21, 2018 file photo, Goldie Hawn, left, and her daughter Kate Hudson arrive at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Three generations will grace the cover of People magazine for the first time in its 30-year history. Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson and granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa will appear on the cover of People’s “Beautiful Issue,” which will be released Friday.