This combination photo shows Hollywood producer Jon Peters at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 1, 2007, left, and model-actress Pamela Anderson at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on May 23, 2019. A representative for Anderson said the couple married in a private ceremony in Malibu, California on Monday, Jan.20, 2020. It's the fifth marriage for both the 52-year-old model-actress and the 74-year-old film producer, who first dated more than 30 years ago and recently reunited.