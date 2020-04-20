This March 10, 2020 file photo shows Sam Heughan at the LA premiere of "Bloodshot," in Los Angeles. Heughan, star of the Starz series "Outlander," spoke out on social media about what he calls “six years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narratives.” The 39-year-old Scottish actor said on Instagram and Twitter Thursday, April 16, that he’s been subjected to claims including that he has misled and tried to extort fans for money.