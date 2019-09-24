This June 20, 2002 file photo shows blues legend B.B. King performing at the second anniversary celebration of B.B. King's Blues Club and Grill in New York. A guitar given to B.B. King for his 80th birthday has sold for $280,000 at an auction of items from the blues legend's estate. Julien's Auctions says King often used the black Gibson ES-345 prototype that was one of several guitars he called "Lucille.