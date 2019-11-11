Octavia Spencer

In this Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, Octavia Spencer arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Producers Guild of America will honor Octavia Spencer for her work behind-the-camera at its 2020 awards show. Spencer, who was among the producers of last year’s best picture Oscar winner “Green Book,” will receive the Visionary Award at the Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 18.

 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Producers Guild of America will honor Octavia Spencer for her work behind-the-camera at its 2020 awards show.

Spencer, who was among the producers of last year’s best picture Oscar winner “Green Book,” will receive the Visionary Award at the Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 18.

The honor is meant to celebrate producers who create “inspiring, uplifting stories that add unique value to society and culture.”

Spencer also served as an executive producer on “Ma,” a horror film released earlier this year that gave the Oscar-winning actress her first starring role .

Previous recipients of the award include Brad Pitt, Ava DuVernay and “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris.

Tags

In other news

LaBeouf thought he was finished, then he wrote ‘Honey Boy’

LaBeouf thought he was finished, then he wrote ‘Honey Boy’

NEW YORK (AP) — While in court-mandated rehab following his viral-videoed, racist-ranting 2017 arrest for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, Shia LaBeouf put his childhood reflections into screenplay format. That’s just what he knew. An actor since he was 10, LaBeouf’s life had been …

Kanye West vows to move Yeezy manufacturing to the Americas

Kanye West vows to move Yeezy manufacturing to the Americas

NEW YORK (AP) — A few fun facts about Kanye West: He’s running for president in 2024, he recited color psychology to wife Kim Kardashian West as she sat in a morning bath Thursday, and he was fired at 16 for shoplifting at the Gap where he worked.

Rapper T.I. faces major backlash for comments

Rapper T.I. faces major backlash for comments

NEW YORK (AP) — Planned Parenthood and others on social media blasted T.I. after the rapper said he goes to the gynecologist with his daughter every year to make sure her hymen is “still intact.”