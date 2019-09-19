This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaving the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, 2012, left, and singer Britney Spears at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019. A hearing on the court conservatorship that controls the money and affairs of Britney Spears has been closed to the public and media. Jamie Spears temporarily stepped down earlier this month from his role as conservator over her personal life, though maintained financial control over her. On Tuesday, prosecutors declined to file charges against Jamie Spears after a child-abuse investigation involving Britney's son.