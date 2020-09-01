Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala on Dec. 11, 2019, in Los Angeles. The actress and comedian surprised fans with a weekend wedding to singer Jessica Betts. Nash and Betts posted Instagram photos Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, of their outdoor ceremony in a lush garden setting. 

 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor and comedian Niecy Nash surprised fans with her weekend wedding to singer Jessica Betts.

Nash and Betts posted Twitter and Instagramphotos Monday of their outdoor marriage ceremony in a lush garden setting.

Nash, whose legal first name is Carol, captioned the photo “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” adding a rainbow emoji and the hashtag #LoveWins.”

“I got a whole Wife,” Betts wrote in her own caption.

The couple had kept their relationship under wraps, and the revelation of the ceremony also served as a coming out for Nash, who had not publicly been in a relationship with a woman before.

“#PlotTwist,” she wrote in another Instagram post with a photo of herself and Betts, along with a rainbow emoji.

Nash’s divorce from husband Jayson Tucker was finalized in March.

Nash, 50, is known for her roles on the television series “Reno 911,” “Never Have I Ever” and “Claws.”

