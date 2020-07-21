Nicki Minaj

This Aug. 20, 2018 file photo shows Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Minaj has a new release coming soon: her first child. The rapper took to Instagram on Monday, July 20, 2020, to announce she is pregnant, posting photos of herself with a baby bump. One caption simply read: “#Preggers." 

 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Nicki Minaj has a new release coming soon: her first child.

The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to announce she is pregnant, posting photos of herself with a baby bump. One caption simply read: “#Preggers.”

She also wrote on another post, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

Minaj married Kenneth Petty last year. They first dated as teenagers and reunited in 2018.

Musically, Minaj has also had a winning year, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart twice. Her remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So” helped Minaj achieve her first-ever No. 1 on the Hot 100, despite releasing multiple hits throughout her career. She also reached the top spot with “Trollz,” her collaboration with 6ix9ine.

