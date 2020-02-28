Dick Wolf

This Oct. 16, 2017 file photo shows Dick Wolf at the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Awards 27th Anniversary Gala in New York. NBC has given three-season pickups to Wolf's “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.," “Chicago Med” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. 

 Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NBC is giving three-year renewals to its drama series from veteran producer Dick Wolf, including the perennial “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

The pickups for the “Law & Order” series and Wolf’s three Chicago-set dramas are part of a new five-year deal to keep his Wolf Entertainment production company at Universal Television.

Universal Television has been his studio home base for 36 years, NBC said Thursday.

“Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy said in a statement.

“Law & Order: SVU,” which stars Mariska Hargitay and is in its 21st season, already holds the record for longest-running, live-action prime-time TV series. The other renewed series, “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med,” are relative kids, ranging from five to eight seasons so far.

Wolf’s deal follows his recent agreement with NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock, which will make the “Law & Order” and “Chicago” series franchises available to its users.

Wolf's series produced for other networks include CBS' “FBI” and newcomer “FBI: Most Wanted."

Tags

In other news

The prince and the pop star work on charity single in London

The prince and the pop star work on charity single in London

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry joined Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday as the singer recorded a charity single to support the foundation that oversees the Invictus Games — a multinational sports event for sick and injured servicemen.

Lawyers: New evidence backs Loughlin, Giannulli's innocence

Lawyers: New evidence backs Loughlin, Giannulli's innocence

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers for “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, said Wednesday that new evidence shows the couple is innocent of charges that they bribed their daughters' way into the University of Southern California.

B. Smith, model turned lifestyle guru, dead at 70

B. Smith, model turned lifestyle guru, dead at 70

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara “B.” Smith, one of the nation's top black models who went on to open restaurants, launch a successful home products line and write cookbooks, has died at her Long Island home at age 70 after battling early onset Alzheimer's disease.